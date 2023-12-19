Heddphone produces sounds using a folded membrane. This is unique for headphones. In the second generation, he has acquired a level of maturity that allows him to be at the forefront of the high-end league.

UFans of high-end headphones cannot complain about a lack of supply. Since Sennheiser brought the legendary HD 800 onto the market in 2009, more and more manufacturers have come up with top models. Even electrodynamic technology, which had been widely used up to that point, faced competition at some point. In recent years the magnetostatic principle has spread surprisingly quickly. Even the electrostatic process, for which only the Japanese company Stax was known for a long time, is no longer a niche technology.

After years of evolution, another revolution is coming. In 2020, the Heddphone (HP1) caused a sensation in the industry, its successor HP2 came onto the market a few weeks ago and has now reached the right level of maturity. Heddphone is the only headphone to use Air Motion Transformer (AMT) as a drive. Hedd and some other companies have only used this technology in their loudspeakers. Company founder Klaus Heinz was an early adopter of AMT, around the end of the 1990s when he was head of Adam Audio. He made the technology marketable in Europe. The process for generating sound was invented by the German physicist Oskar Heil, who lived and worked in the USA after the Second World War.