There is also one of the 50 prisoners who could be released from Israeli prisons activist Ahed Tamimi, one of the icons of Palestinian protest in the West Bank, recently arrested for posts on social media in which he called for the killing of settlers. According to the Times of Israel, the 22-year-old was included in the list of detainees who could be exchanged for the 20 Israeli hostageswomen and minors, whom Hamas will free between today and tomorrow as part of the two-day extension of the truce.

Blonde, with a cascade of curly hair, Tamimi became famous at 16 in December 2017 for a video in which she slapped an Israeli soldier who had fired a rubber bullet at her cousin. She was then sentenced to eight months in prison. When she got out she traveled to several European and Middle Eastern countries to promote the Palestinian cause. Three weeks ago she was arrested again for an incendiary post on social media, in which she threatened settlers in the West Bank: “we will massacre you, you will say that what Hitler did to you was a joke, we will drink your blood and eat your skulls”.