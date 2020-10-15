Now it’s official: Jonas Hector is stepping down from the German national team. The professional has private reasons 1. FC Cologne moved to resign.
“We have great respect for Jonas’ decision. Taking this step voluntarily shows how our captain is: straightforward and courageous,” said Cologne’s managing director Horst Heldt. “All of us at FC are proud that his consistently strong performances at FC over the years have brought him into the national team, where he has become a permanent fixture in Jogi Löw’s team.”
Personal reasons led Hector to voluntarily resign; the 30-year-old will no longer be appointed to Joachim Löw’s squad. “I have great respect for Jonas Hector’s decision,” said Oliver Bierhoff about Hector’s decision.
“In addition to all of his athletic qualities, we have always valued his great character, calmness and trust in him. Jonas was also able to reflect on topics outside of football. He has never forgotten where he comes from and lived the values of our team . He will always be welcome in the DFB team even after his career. I wish him all the best and much success in his upcoming tasks with 1. FC Köln and personally. “
Hector made 43 appearances for the senior national team and scored three goals. He had already informed Joachim Löw of his resignation before the international matches in September.
