Héctor Yuste (Balsapintada, 35 years old) will conclude his sports career outside of Europe. The former Cartagena player has signed for Mohun Bagan Super Giant, from the Indian Super League. The central defender, who played as a defensive midfielder in the Albinegro team, has been outside of Spain since 2017.

Yuste participated in the season of the epic promotion to Segunda in El Collao de Alcoy. He played a total of nine games, seven of them as a starter. The good performance of Longás and Mariano Sánchez closed the door to the city’s first team for the then young talent of just 21 years of age, and he went to Salamanca. There, he was key in the Second season and established himself as an important footballer in the category.

He went down the following year to Segunda B, to play with Cádiz, on loan from Granada, a group that signed him. He failed to rise with Ramón de Carranza’s team despite being champion of his group in the league, but his good season in the bronze category of Spanish football allowed him to definitively catapult himself into professional football.

The man from Balsapintada had been on the Cypriot island for six seasons and will play for the first time in an Asian league

The return of the man from Balsapintada to Efesé sounded loud in the summer of 2012, although, finally, it could not come true. The man from Cartagena grew greatly in the ranks of Racing, his final destination, and spent six consecutive seasons at the highest level. He even made his debut in Primera, where

He played six games with Granada in the first round of the 2014-15 season, from where he left for Mallorca. One promotion and four relegations completed Yuste’s record in Spain, before going abroad in 2017.

Europa League debut



Héctor Yuste’s departure to Cyprus has allowed him to grow as a footballer and reach competitions that, being in Spain, it would have been difficult to play. In the year of his arrival at Apollon Limassol he made his debut in the Europa League. He faced Olympique de Lyon (1-1) and participated in a group that also included Atalanta and the English team from Everton.

Yuste, whose family still lives in Balsapintada (Fuente Álamo), has made his debut in the Conference League, UEFA’s third competition, and has had great campaigns in Cyprus. Now, he is going to India to face the final stretch of his sports career. A new challenge for the excartagenerista.