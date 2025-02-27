02/26/2025



In the United States, 40 percent of the world’s Jews live. More than half of them report having modified their behavior last year for fear of anti -Semitism. This includes feeling apprehension of displaying David’s star, using a Kipá, attending a synagogue or sharing a post with Jewish content on social networks. The data arise from an investigation of the American Jewish Committee (AJC) in its recent report ‘The State of Anti -Semitism in the United States 2024’. The same question in 2022 showed that 38 percent had modified their behavior the previous year. In 2023 he climbed to 46. And now, after the massacre of October 7 and his sequels, he amounts to an alarming 56 percent. Similar increase is recorded in Europe, Australia and Latin America.

I am from the intuition that there is no Jew that has ever felt fear, that he has never perceived the need to avoid, hide and/or deny his Jewish identity. And even more, not to be convenient to deny your condition. Since my theory will not have any empirical verification here, use as a heuristic tool, as lens to observe anti -Semitism, a form of millenary racism.

Is that anti -Semitism exhibits features of hegemonic domination; Hegemony understood as “the natural order of things.” The obvious that common sense does not question; and fear is governed by common sense. It is a power distribution based on a perverse consensus, so much that discrimination achieves that “the other” voluntarily renounces its identity; Something like deleting your DNA.

Anti -Semitism is flexible, articulated in a permanent discursive insidia. That is why the anti -Semitic usually denying to be such a thing, feels more comfortable defining himself as “antisionist.” Jihadist fundamentalism and its propagandist in the West use the term “Zionist” to disqualify Israelis and Jews in general. He is always the Zionist aggressor, the Zionist invader, the Zionist occupant. Zionists or not, since in a strict sense not all Jews are Zionists, their real problem is with the Jews.









Zionism is a movement that emerged at the end of the 19th century and based on the notion that the Jewish people, a nation in an ancient diaspora, is deserving of its political and legal home. That is, its own state. As such, it is an essentially nationalist ideology, a nationalism that the “extended family” metaphor illustrates, hence the search for a “home.”

The Jewish presence in what is now Israel has been documented since time immemorial, a biblical obvious. Jewish immigration, in turn, was also relevant for centuries. This is the case of Spanish Jews in the 15th and Portuguese century in the 16th century when being expelled from the Iberian Peninsula. Lithuanian and Ukrainian Jews in the seventeenth century fleeing pogroms; and in the nineteenth century escaping from the pogroms of Poland, Russia and Ukraine. If the solution of the two states did not occur in 1948 during the Palestine partition it was because Egypt, Jordan and the Saudís opposed. And, on the subject of partitions, think about our day. Despite wars, ethnic and religious conflicts, two states emerged from the dissolution of Czechoslovakia and seven of Yugoslavia’s. We have not seen terrorist attacks in these nine nations because of the mere fact of existing, today they live in peace.

Hence, the idea that the Palestinians are native and the transplanted Jews do not resist the slightest empirical test. That Hamas and his criminal regime are also claimed as the avant -garde of an emancipatory struggle is to humiliate the Palestinian themselves, the daily victims of Hamas. This thesis has been an intelligent argument between the left of Europe and the Americas. Pretended postcolonial theory and narrated in pseudomarxist jargon of the theory of dependency, this intellectual operation has merged to the left of today with the neo -fascist right archaic. This makes it even more dangerous. «From the River to the Sea» proposes to eliminate what remains in the middle, the state of Israel and its population. Anti -Semitism and anti -ionism are synonyms.

However, it cannot be denied that from 7-O the Jewish people live a different crossroads, a reality not experienced since 1945. Not only in the east, but also its impact and meaning in the West. That date indicates the cruel return to the realism of a story in which, with the exception of a brief period, anti -Semitism has been the norm, “the natural order of things.” It is the awakening of having believed that “never again” he wanted to literally say again and have taken it, when it was an aspiration, if not a utopia. It was a call to remain alert and keep in mind the victims of that systemic anti -Semitism in Europe and not only in Europe.

Nuremberg’s judgments of 1945-46, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948, the Convention for the Prevention and Sanction of the Crime of Genocide and the foundation of the State of Israel in 1948 mark the beginning of an extraordinary period of history, the legitimation of the fight against anti-Semitism. A kind of “golden was the Jews”, in the words of historian Sebag Montefiore, when the Jews lost their “instinct for danger.” Well, 7-o points out the end of innocence, having believed that anti-Semitism was something of the past, only the memory of European grandparents. That is why there is the expression “Jew of October 7”, is the Jew of the diaspora, secular, cosmopolitan, liberal and enlightened, who aroused his innocence with the nightmare of that Saturday.

Not only for the terrorist attack. It was also awakening of a certain progressive illusion – a sign of every secular, cosmopolitan, liberal and enlightened, precisely – torn when those teachers, colleagues and friends on the Campus of Columbia, Harvard and Penn claimed the hostage, the violation of women and the decapitation of babies as an act of resistance. A kick in the teeth, an inconceivable intimacy with anti -Semitism, in front of our eyes and in family places. If the 7-O attack was abominable, the Hostage Liberation show stir the guts. Hamas is more than terrorism and its constant violation of international humanitarian law. It disturbs his sadism, his scenery, the celebration of death in a quasirreligious necrophile ritual that they corrupt. Hamas is able to kill two children with their own hands,

execute his mother and then falsify his mortal remains.

The Bibas family, their faces, the look of the only survivor, the father of the creatures whom they made believe that he would meet his family, will be the daily reminder, not forgetting and not forgiving. There is talk of achieving peace or at least one ceasefire. It is difficult to think that Hamas wants any of that seeing those scenes. Nor do their puppeteers want peace in Tehran. The tragic end of the Bibas family is the overwhelming evidence, the evidence that perhaps away the possibility of peace for a long time. The time to come will take their names and faces.

About the author Héctor Schamis He is a professor at the Latin American Studies Center at Georgetown University