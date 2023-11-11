A few weeks ago the Hispanic chain Telemundo confirmed that he will carry out a fourth season of the reality show The house of the famousyes which will begin airing in January 2024 and one of the surprises announced so far is that Hector Sandarti will no longer be part of the broadcast.

Although it has not been announced who the celebrities participating in the new edition will be, it was confirmed through social networks that Sandarti, who had been at the helm as the show’s host for the previous three seasons, will exit the project, and Mexican host Nacho Lozano will become co-host. About, Sandarti spoke for the first time.

He driver of Guatemalan origin gave an interview to Anette Cuburu in which she shared a little of her story, both personal and professional, and among the things she said was that she returned to Telemundo precisely to host The house of the famous in prime time, which was a great opportunity.

He pointed out that he had always said that life prepared him to be the host of that program and he had the great blessing of doing so in three successful seasons: “Having been there is an enormous blessing for everything it represents, for the people, for the “What we achieved and the numbers we achieved on television, all that is mine and I will take it with me forever.”

Why was Héctor Sandarti removed from The house of the famous?

About his departure he said not knowing the reasons why the company decided not to have him as a driver. “They made the decision to give the program a new spin with new talent. But nothing happens, as always, when they want me I will be here,” she stressed.

He also said that over time in that profession you learn not to depend all the time on television projects but to invest and do your own business to diversify your income and not put all your eggs in one basket, which gives you peace of mind: “This is my talent and if I can’t be here today, nothing happens, another opportunity will come somewhere else and this is the case.”

Finally it should be said that Telemundo has not announced the exact date on which the fourth season of The house of the famous so now it is only speculated that the premiere will take place during the first weeks of January when the exatlón broadcast ends. United States All Stars.