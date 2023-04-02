They greet each other as friends who have followed each other. In front of his computer screen, Héctor Sánchez, 69, waves the palm of his hand and says “Helloooooo, David.” David Morgan, 75, logs on on time with a friendly smile and a glass of whiskey next to his computer. Because of the time difference, he just had dinner. The talk begins in English and will continue until the end, as a gesture of camaraderie from the Argentine pilot towards his friend who does not speak Spanish.

“Is the family okay, David?” asks Sánchez, using a typical Argentine greeting, as if they were having a private chat. They exchange health and family news. They forget about the interview, they look at each other with admiration. It is hard to imagine that in 1982, 41 years ago, they faced each other as enemies, aboard their combat planes, during the Falklands War in the South Atlantic.

Héctor Sánchez is a fighter pilot and belonged to the II Air Squadron of the 5th Fighter Group. On June 8, 1982, the Argentine Air Force struck the British to prevent their landing at Bahía Agradable, on the coast of the islands. The Royal Navy lived its most dramatic day, with 61 dead, nearly 200 injured and the sinking of its ships Sir Galahad, Sir Tristran and a landing craft.

David Morgan and Héctor Sánchez, during the zoom conversation.

David Morgan, in charge of the 800 Naval Air Squadron, unloaded his missiles against Sánchez’s squadron and shot down his three companions: Danilo Bolzán, Juan José Arraráz and Jorge Alberto Vázquez. Sánchez was the only one who managed to escape. Ten years later, a mutual friend living in London offered to meet them, seizing the opportunity that Sanchez would be in England. “Actually, the first of the two to contact each other was David. He sent me a Christmas card when I was in Kuwait, serving in the United Nations, ”says Sánchez, as if revealing a secret that Morgan confirms with a nod from him.

By this time, David Morgan had already retired as a pilot after being diagnosed, for the first time. with post-traumatic stress depression. When the Gulf War started [1991] They summoned me and I thought that I was fine. But all the memories of Malvinas appeared, again, and that made me very bad. I realized I needed help,” explains one of the UK’s most decorated pilots. “The professionals who treated me gave me the choice between stopping flying or training the squadron. It was the most difficult decision of my life and I decided to retire, ”he recalls sadly.

Sánchez accompanies his story with empathy, looks at him and asks to speak, raising his hand. “The same thing happened to me, it is a movie that is repeated over and over again. The last time it happened to me was during the pandemic and I am in my third therapeutic treatment. The confinement destroyed me. I couldn’t help but think of everything again and I went into a depression,” says Sánchez, who retired as a commodore from the Air Force in 2009.

Today he dedicates himself to his family, to reading, plays golf three times a week, takes care of his grandchildren and is summoned by various institutions and the media to talk about Malvinas and his memories as a war veteran. “I always start by saying, especially to the little ones and the young, that war is not top gunthat it is the most painful and horrible experience that a human being can live and that it is almost impossible to get out of it without help”, he explains seriously.

David Morgan and Héctor Sánchez on a trip to the Malvinas with fellow ex-combatants.

Why did these two men, two pilots who tried to kill each other, find each other and have a friendship of three decades? The anthropologist Rosana Guber explains in Like a closure. Equality, honor and friendship between direct contenders, after Malvinas that “in these encounters between combatants a complex idea of ​​the human race works, a principle that anthropologists know as reciprocity: granting the other a recognition that increases your prestige.” This statement is confirmed the night of the first meeting between Morgan and Sánchez, at the house of the mutual friend who contacted them and met them in London. Sánchez arrived first and when Morgan rang the bell, he wanted to go with the host to receive him.

“It was hard,” says Sánchez with a chuckle, looking at Morgan, who was starting to laugh too. “He was standing, very elegant, in a blue jacket and he stretched out his hand to greet me but I, like a good Latino, gave him a hug.” They both burst out laughing at the memory. They relive it as if it were the first time they told it. David adds: “Meeting him helped me a lot too. I remember you saying, ‘Don’t worry David, we were doing our job,’ and that made me feel relieved,” Morgan adds, speaking directly to him, camera and recorder forgotten. That night they went to a pub for a beer and then they sat on a rug, took a map and reconstructed what they had experienced the night of the fight.

The friendship of these old contenders continued by email, then by networks and today it is by messages or video calls on the cell phone. They talk about “normal life, about what each one is doing, about nothing in particular,” explains Morgan, who today spends his time flying a 1938 De Havilland Tiger Moth biplane, which he owns, being an aerobatics instructor and taking care of to their grandchildren. Sánchez adds that they never talk about the war or its aftermath. “I knew what had happened to him, because of our mutual friend, but if he didn’t talk about it, I didn’t ask anything. I understood it simply because I lived the same as him, ”he adds.

After 1993 they saw each other again in February 2019, the year in which Héctor Sánchez went to the Malvinas Islands for the first time after the conflict. “I didn’t want to go, I didn’t know what it was going to do to me,” he explains. He was accompanied by his wife, his partner Luis Cervera, pilot and Malvinas veteran, and Pablo Bolzán, son of Danilo Bolzán, the squadmate Morgan had shot down on June 8, 1982. “When we decided to make the trip, I told Luis that he wanted to invite David Morgan. I called him and he accepted at the moment”, recalls Sánchez, while Morgan nods.

Former RAF pilot David Morgan poses next to his plane near where he lives in Shaftersbury, 150 km from London. Courtesy

They experienced the trip to the islands as a healing. “It was very good to be able to be together and go with Pablo Bolzán to the place where his father’s plane had fallen to explain what happened at that moment,” says Morgan. With the stones of the place they built a memorial and took a photo all together. “David was next to us and every time I see that photo, he moves me,” adds Sánchez. David bursts into uncontrollable laughter when he remembers that Sánchez had submerged himself in the waters of Bahía San Carlos, where Bolzán’s plane had fallen, for a promise that almost cost him his life. “I thought he was going to die of a heart attack,” he said and the two laugh like teenagers.

The conversation alternates all the time between humor, sadness, anguish and complicity. Looking back, David maintains that the Falklands War was “totally unnecessary, a political decision that responded to interests without taking people into account.” Héctor accompanies by nodding and adds that “it is very difficult to bear the memory of going out to kill or be killed.”

The two Malvinas veterans say goodbye with the same familiarity with which they greeted each other at the beginning of this meeting and speak, almost in code, of a common project that they do not want to give details of yet. Greetings are sent to their wives, naming them by their nicknames and promising to meet soon.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.