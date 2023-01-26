The sauce is in mourning. This Wednesday, January 25, the well-known interpreter of “I propose you”, Héctor Rey, ceased to exist after presenting health problems.

The artistic world is in mourning. Hector Reybetter known by the nickname of ‘salsa guaraguao‘, passed away in Carolina, Puerto Rico. This news was confirmed by his representative, who revealed some details of the death of the author of “I propose to you”.

How did Hector Rey die? Manager tells it

According to the version told to Colombian media by the manager, Hector Rey he was admitted to an emergency hospital in the early morning of January 24. This is because he presented some problems that affected his health. After spending a day at the medical center, the salsa singer came out.

As a result, famous personalities such as Lady Yuliana and other representatives of the genre have expressed their condolences to Hector’s family and have shown their agony at his departure. So did his fans on social networks.

Héctor Rey presented health problems and was admitted to an emergency. Photo: Instagram

“The best of all romantics“, “What unfortunate news, we are running out of salsa singers. One of the best, peace to his soul“, “Peace in his grave“, “God is calling all the good ones”, “Salsa artists are leaving us very often”, were some of the comments left by their fans on social platforms.

Who was Hector Rey?

Héctor Rey was one of the most recognized exponents of salsa by the Latino public due to his great hits such as “Todavía” and “Te propongo”.

On his social networks, the salsa performer showed how some of his musical presentations were developing and shared, very proudly, several of his appearances on television.

Hector Rey’s Best Hits: