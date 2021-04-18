Atlético’s Juvenil A achieved an important victory last Saturday against Getafe at the Wanda Sports City by 4-0 that allows them to continue dreaming of accessing the Champions Cup. The team that Jesús Marcos now leads won a match marked by the hat-trick that Héctor Peña achieved (Madrid, 04-20-2002). The rojiblanco attacker is having a good season, becoming even more decisive in this final part of the year. Before Getafe he gave a recital showing his wide repertoire. He opened the scoring at 24 ‘, throwing an uncheck in the area and receiving space to define with his left foot before the departure of Franga, a blue goal.

The line-ups of the Division of Honor match, with the debut of Fernando Torres as assistant coach at Juvenil A.

In 40 ‘he increased the advantage again in a play of instinct and work. Peña anticipated the pressure and stole the ball in the starting area of ​​Getafe to stand against Franga and beat him coldly. Just three minutes after the restart, the young rojiblanco rounded off his triplet by solving a dead ball in the area. For this, he opted for a quality shot to place the ball up, out of the goalkeeper’s reach, instead of opting for the urgent and powerful hit with more risk of crashing it into the goalkeeper’s body. It was one more class detail from the catalog that the footballer left before his new second coach.

Fernando Torres debuted in office in official game. After the domino effect caused by the promotion of Antonio Rivas to the subsidiary, El Niño has been assigned this new task and has been very involved both in learning, in training, and in contributing. Héctor Peña is one of his new students. With his hat-trick, this second striker or playmaker represented by Rgfooball, has 13 and is the team’s top scorer and one of the best in the category. Decisive in games like the one on Saturday, or, for example, with his double against Extremadura or with the goal that earned three points against Aravaca. In addition, he adds 12 goal passes to the running game, plus several to set pieces. He distributed, without going any further, three assists in the victory against Real Madrid (3-1) on February 13.

Héctor Peña fights with Héctor Herrera during a training session with the first team.

Lean attacker with a very refined technique, with a very precise left leg, endowed with great vision and a safe handling. He adorns all that with dangerous set piece precision. It can be witnessed by the Alcorcón who scored a direct free kick the previous day. His physical and technical characteristics, his profile on the field and his dominant foot are reminiscent of Josip Ilicic. Peña is an attacker who can act in various positions behind the benchmark forward. This season he has already trained on occasion with the first team under Simeone.

A great trio with Giuliano Simeone and Carlos Rojas.

This is one of the good news for the Academy at a time of significant weakness in the Academy. Héctor Peña came to Atlético in 2017 from Leganés. It is not the only pearl in this youth. He has generated a special chemistry with Giuliano Simeone. The coach’s son does not leave anyone indifferent match by match. More as a reference, without ever losing face to the rivals, with tremendous faith and security in everything he does, he throws resounding unchecks and loads the area unceremoniously. Dynamic and hard-working, Giuliano is the perfect complement for a Héctor Peña with more pause. The two have in the incisor Rojas (Cuenca, 04-18-2002) another dagger on the right wing. Charming and with a tremendous personality, this is another prospect to watch. It was he who closed the win against Getafe in the 58th minute. Atlético finished second in their group in the regular phase, two points behind Real Madrid. However, after two rounds of the phase to access the Champions Cup, Jesús Marcos’s team has placed first, leading Real Madrid by one point with three games still to be played. The winner of the group will have the direct ticket to the final phase of the maximum youth competition, otherwise there would be the option of reaching the last pass as the best second of the seven groups.