Imitating their elders. Atlético Juvenile has given the club another good joy this season. The team led by Jesús Marcos, who picked up the witness from Antonio Rivas when he was promoted to the subsidiary, has not failed today in his particular final against Leganés, whom he has beaten at home 0-2. The pressure has not been able to with the rojiblancos, who depended on themselves. Winning they were champions or, even, achieving the same result in the Butarque annex that Real Madrid obtained in Valladolid.

But the rojiblancos did not have to look to another field. They came out strong in Leganés and dominated until in minute 24 ‘Héctor Peña, the team’s beacon, overtook his team with a goal with his left leg. The attacker has been the best rojiblanco during the tournament and could not miss his appointment on such a decisive day. The goal gave tranquility, even more so, to the rojiblancos who won the break with an advantage. The interval did not sow more doubts and in 60 ‘Carlos Martínez put the title in the rojiblanco’s pocket with the second goal. From Valladolid, in addition, it came that the pucelanos and Real Madrid tied. Meanwhile, at 88 ‘, the cucumber Mario shortened the gap and opened the clash somewhat, until almost on the final whistle João made the final 1-3 that gave way to the red-and-white party.

The title that comes in handy for Atlético’s battered academy, which has seen its subsidiary lose two categories and is not going through its best moment. Héctor Peña and Atlético Juvenil will defend their position in the competition between group champions. In addition, the title is also the first success of Fernando Torres, who recently made his debut as assistant coach of Juvenil A.