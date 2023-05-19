This day the judge would decide the future of the actor Héctor Parra, because he would say if he is innocent or guilty of corruption of minors, position that was attributed to him and for which he has been imprisoned in CDMX for just over two years.

In several news portals it is shared tonight that the defense of Héctor Parra told the media that they met outside the prison that the hearing did not take place and was scheduled for May 25.

Héctor Parra will continue in prison and will now wait until the indicated date to find out about his legal future. About his situation Daniela Parra has expressed concern and has declared, among other things, that they would be “manufacturing” their guilt.

Regarding the reason why the hearing was not held, the lawyer Samara Ávila made public that it was because the actor felt bad Due to a strong stomach infection, he developed a fever and that prevented him from being present.

Parra returned to the courts of the Orient Prison and now faces a second charge that was charged to him, that of corruption of minors, for this reason he is awaiting the decision of the judge, who will decide if he is guilty or innocent and therefore, recover his freedom or be sentenced.

