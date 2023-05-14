Mexico.-“With our heads held high…” says Daniela Parra, daughter of actor Héctor Parra, When celebrating the result of the first hearing in which the actor was acquitted of various crimes, he made himself known on various news portals.

Héctor Parra was acquitted of different charges for crimes such as sexual abuse, during the hearing held last Thursday in CDMX, however, now faces the crime of corruption of minors.

Despite everything and what is to come, Daniela Parra, the actor’s daughter, celebrates the judge’s decision and dedicates a moving message to her father: “Oh friends, you can really say mass, but listen to my father today like the OAK that he is, strong, fighting, with my head held high, and my pants well on makes me not give up.”

Daniela Parra has always defended her father against the accusations of her half-sister Alexa, who a little over two years ago made public that he had allegedly abused her in her childhood for several years, she also legally denounced him and for that reason they arrested him and took him to prison, where he faces a trial.

Daniela mentions feeling stronger than ever and confesses that she never wanted to give up, she has always trusted her father and the truth, now less than ever she will give up, she assures, and trusts that Héctor Parra will soon leave prison.

#Justicia ParaHéctorParra is the hashtag that Daniela uses on her social networks regarding the case of his father, who was accused by his sister Alexa for allegedly committing sexual crimes against him.

These are some of the messages that users write to Daniela and her father Héctor on social networks: “First you crash before throwing yourself in reverse… courage, light and blessings”, “Much strength and faith”, “Much strength Dani, never lose faith, when you least expect it, better things come.

Héctor Parra continues in prison and it will be until next Thursday, May 18, when his legal situation will be definitively defined because he is still accused of the crime of corruption of minors, of which Alexa Hoffman assured he is completely guilty.

