The Mexican actor Héctor Parra received a new sentence for charges of sexual abuse and corruption of minors and during the morning of last Friday, March 15, he was sentenced to 13 years and 10 months in prison.

In several news portals it is shared that Héctor Parra witnessed a new hearing and in it he was sentenced, now for the crimes of corruption of minors and sexual abuse; Authorities decided to increase his sentence from 10 years and 6 months in prison to 13 years and 10 months.

Let us remember that in May 2023, Héctor Parra was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison for corruption of minors, But on March 4, Daniela Parra, daughter of the soap opera actor such as 'La Pícara Soñadora', on Televisa, and 'Lo que callamos las mujeres', on TV Azteca, would be sentenced again.

Hector Parra. Instagram photo

At Monday's hearing an appeal hearing was held and a Magistrate made the decision that Hector Parra He should also be tried for the crime of sexual abuse and not only for corruption of minors, so it would automatically add years to his sentence.

The new sentence of Hector Parra It was announced last Friday afternoon. Samara Ávila, the actor's lawyer, told journalists in Mexico City that Alexa Hoffman, daughter of Héctor Parra and who sued him, and his mother, actress Ginny Hoffman, They asked for the maximum sentence against the actor, which could be up to 60 years in prison.

Samara Ávila also mentions that she will request an amparo trial to reduce the sentence given to the actor Héctor Parra, who is originally from Mexico City and is 55 years old.

