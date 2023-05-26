Mexican actor Hector Parra He was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prisonafter being found guilty of corruption of minors, he will also pay a fine, it is disclosed in various news portals.

Samira Ávila, Héctor Parra’s lawyer, reveals to several journalists upon leaving the Oriente prison in CDMX that the actor was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison, also to pay a fine of 200 thousand pesosfor damage repair.

The same lawyer shares that this process is not over yet, because will exhaust all legal remedies to prove the presumed innocence of the actor, who was calm at the time of receiving the judge’s ruling, he also said.

Daniela Parra, the actor’s eldest daughter, called for a march in CDMX to demand justice in her father’s case, she also made public that her father’s guilt was being fabricated and she would not rest “until justice is done.”

After learning of the judge’s decision, Daniela Parra, daughter of Héctor Parra and who has accompanied and supported him at all times, expresses this message on Twitter: “And do they wonder if there is corruption? What a fucking mother!”

