Mexico.-Mexican actor Héctor Parra He is declared innocent for the crime of abuse against his minor daughter, It is announced this afternoon in various news portals.

The legal process against Héctor Parra came to an end and at around 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) it was made public that he was declared innocent, for which he will soon be released.

Héctor Parra’s hearing began this afternoon, Thursday, May 11, 2023, and took place inside the North Prison, where he has been deprived of his liberty since 2021. In said hearing His daughters Daniela Parra and Alexa Hoffman were present, as well as Ginny Hoffman, Alexa’s mother.

In June 2021, Héctor Parra was arrested for the alleged crime of sexual abuse against his youngest daughter, Alexa Hoffman, daughter of actress Ginny Hoffman, as the young woman assured that her father had allegedly abused her. from six years of age to 14.

