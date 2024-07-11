The Mexican actor Hector Parra turned 48 years old and his daughter Daniela surprised him in prison with her visit, also with a party and realos; on social media she shares images of how happy the two of them and some guests were.

On July 7th, Hector Parra celebrated his birthday and the date could not go unnoticed, That’s why her daughter Daniela Parra organized a special meeting for her and on Instagram she writes: “On the way to the birthday.”

The special gift that Daniela brought to her father was a special album with pictures in which her father Héctor Parra appears, she says.

“I printed an album for him, I still have to organize it, we are going to enter, But I’ll post later how this album turned out. It has comments, messages, everything you wrote. We’ll tell you later how it went.”

Hector Parra has spent the last three birthday celebrations in prisonwho was arrested in July 2021, was then prosecuted and sentenced to 13 years and 10 months in prison for child abuse against his daughter.

This sentence, Hector Parra and his daughter Daniela Parra are appealing it, following the lawsuits filed by Alexa, the actor’s first daughter with actress Ginny Hoffman.

At all times, Daniela Parra has supported her father morally and financially. Hector Parrabecause he believes in his innocence and he has also always said that he is innocent of all charges attributed to him, so They hope that the truth can come to light and that justice can truly be done in their case.