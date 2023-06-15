Club de Fútbol Monterrey begins a new stage with the help of Fernando “Tano” Ortizafter last tournament despite having been leaders, they were left out in the semifinals having been eliminated by Tigres UANL, so for the central defender, Hector Morenothe ideal is to quickly adapt to the style of the Argentine strategist.
In turn, the captain of the Sultana del Norte team wants to consecrate himself in Mexican soccer by being champion in the Apertura 2023, however, he is clear that it is not only doing things well during the regular phase, since it is useless but the same is done in Liguilla.
“We are facing a new dynamic and coaching staff, we must adapt as quickly as possible, win the championship, because having the club’s historical record of points and we didn’t win the championship is of no use to us””
– Hector Moreno.
That way, Hector Moreno sent a thank you message to Victor Manuel Vucetichbut in it he took the opportunity to complain about the Liga MX system, where the one with the most points is not the champion, but rather comes out of a Liguilla.
“I think the main thing and I would like to say is that, as players, fans, the first thing you have to do is be grateful to Vucetich, for what he has given previously. At this stage with a historical record of points, in a league in which the competition system is useless for the championship, ”he said.
