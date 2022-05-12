Sinaloa.- The former Secretary of Health of Sinaloa, Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, indicated that “someone tricked the governor into signing thatBecause that doesn’t exist.” This in reference to document that circulated yesterday, May 11 in the afternoon, where His dismissal from the state cabinet was announced.

Cuén Ojeda said that yesterday morning, May 11, he himself spoke with Governor Rubén Rocha Moya that had no lawsuit against journalists and that in the case of Luis Enrique Ramírez, since 2016 he withdrew from the legal process after holding a talk with the communicator, who said, was his friend.

The leader of the Sinaloense Party (PAS) said that the versions that he had lawsuits against journalists, and that the governor was led to believe, could come from “some collaborators” of Rocha Moya, who did not want him in the government.

Read more: The dismissal of Cuén Ojeda from the Ministry of Health was not a political issue: Rocha Moya

The politician said that as of his departure from the state government, he will once again lead the Sinaloense Party, from where he said, will work with a view to the electoral processes of 2024 and 2027.

How Ojeda ruled out that it will be an opposition to the state government, because he said that the governance of the entity could be put at risk. “We are not going to be a stone in the shoe of this government,” she said.

Likewise, he ruled out that he had been humiliated or ignored by the governor, to an express response by journalists, within the framework of a press conference held in Culiacán, this morning.

How Ojeda ruled out that his departure from state government means a fracture with Morena, Well, he said that the agreements with the Morenista party come from alliances at the federal level, with the national leader of this party, Mario Delgado.

Regarding his time at the Ministry of Health, Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda said that Sinaloa is above the national average in vaccination schedules. He stressed that the Covid-19 was transparently reported.

Likewise, he highlighted the basicization of health sector personnel and the improvement of working conditions for nurses and other personnel.