Chivas’ present is far from being the best, the team from the flock signed another failure within the Leagues Cup, they did not even overcome the group stage, in addition, it gives the impression that, with their current squad, those from Verde Valle are far from being a serious candidate to win the Liga MX. Being the case, the management of Guadalajara is already moving within the market to be able to make signings for 2025 having its first name of power on the table, Héctor Herrera.
W Deportes reports that the Mexican midfielder and the Chivas board had a call in recent days, where the team offered to seek his signing this summer so that he could join Gago’s squad immediately, however, it was Héctor Miguel himself who stopped the move, he has no intention of leaving Houston in what remains of 2024, however, he left a Christmas promise on the table of the Guadalajara team.
Herrera’s contract with Houston ends at the end of the year. At the moment, neither the club nor the player have sat down at the table to negotiate a renewal. The reality is that the Mexican has in mind a return to Mexico for the last years of his career. Although his priority is to return to his hometown, Pachuca, due to the approach of Chivas, Herrera promised the team from Verde Valle that they will be the first from whom he will listen to offers for 2025.
