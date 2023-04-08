Héctor Herrera is living his second season in Major League Soccer (MLS). After a first tournament with more pain than glory, it seems that the former Porto and Atlético de Madrid soccer player is finally joining the first division of the United States. In the first five games, HH adds a goal and two assists.
This weekend, the Houston Dynamo will host the LA Galaxy, a team that includes Javier Hernández. Both squads have not had the expected start and urgently need a victory. Prior to this important duel, Herrera warned ‘Chicharito’ and stated that Dynamo will go all out for the three points.
“We know that it is a team that plays the ball well, that it has good players. We have to prepare as well as possible, be prepared for the game and with a winning mentality”
– Herrera on the duel against the Galaxy
Regarding the duel against his compatriots Javier Hernández and Efraín Álvarez, Herrera mentioned that he will take the opportunity to greet them and talk to them, but that he will seek to beat them on the pitch.
“I’m happy to be able to greet them, to be able to talk to them a bit and obviously I want to beat them. It’s always a competition and a rivalry that can later be joking, because they’re always teasing, the cheek as they say in Mexico, it’s fun.”
– Hector Herrera
The duel between Houton Dynamo and LA Galaxy will take place on Saturday, April 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the BBVA Compass Stadium.
