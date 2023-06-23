Yesterday an interview by Héctor Herrera was published in which the Houston Dynamo midfielder expressed his discomfort with the people of the Mexican team. The player affirms that he did not understand the reason why he was deleted from the Tri once he signed for MLS soccer, pointing out that it seems that there are indications of not taking into account any player who plays within the league of the USA.
More news about the Mexican team
The captain of the Houston team stated that there is little short memory within the FMF, since they forget what he and another group of selected players gave El Tri in their best moments, something that makes him really dissatisfied. Thus, Hector emphasized that he has not retired from the Mexican team and intends to return, so much so that hours after the interview, he had a direct meeting with the current coach of the national team, Jaime Lozano.
Although it is unknown what was said in the meeting, it is known that Héctor was looking to open a door with Jaime Lozano for the near future, or at least find out if he was in the coach’s plans to at least be taken into account. Unfortunately for Herrera, the destiny of “Jimmy” is not to be the coach of the Mexican team after the Gold Cup, therefore, the decision will not be in the hands of said coach, but in the one chosen after the summer.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Héctor #Herrera #meets #Jaime #Lozano #discuss #return #Mexican #national #team
Leave a Reply