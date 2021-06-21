Héctor Herrera lived a difficult season with Atlético de Madrid. Although the Mexican aimed to have much more prominence than in his first year, injuries played against him and when he became the most starter, the Mexican had to leave the team due to physical problems.
Now, with a one-year contract and with Rodrigo de Paul to nothing to arrive at the discipline of the colchoneros, the future of Héctor Herrera is in the limbo of uncertainty, in Mexico it points to his return to the Liga Mx, while in France the Stade de Rennes is ready to open its doors to the Mexican.
After losing Steven Nzonzi, the French team sees Héctor Miguel as the ideal replacement for the midfield and they would be willing to offer a figure of 10 million euros in exchange for his signing, a tempting figure considering the length of his contract and his lack stardom under Simeone’s orders.
Although, although Rennes dominates the race for the Mexican, there would be a couple more teams that begin to probe the possibilities of reinforcing themselves with ‘HH’, Porto would value his return, while Lazio would also be interested in Héctor Miguel, a who they already looked for years ago and who is a footballer very much like Sarri, who would give the positive approval upon his arrival.
