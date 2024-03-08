Héctor Herrera must be able to boast one of the best careers for any Mexican player of all time. However, all cycles close and the midfielder, at least in Europe, has ended some time ago. Today Herrera plays in the ranks of the Houston Dynamo of the MLS, where he has a great salary and minimal sporting demands. However, his future, at least in the player's mind, is to close his time on the fields in the club where he was born, the Tuzos del Pachuca.
More news on the transfer market
At 33 years old, close to 34, the option of retirement is already alive in Herrera's mind, although the player's desire is to close it with the Pachuca team. The player ends his contract with the Houston Dynamo in the month of December of this year and if he does not reach a renewal agreement with the United States club, Héctor would take advantage of his status as a free agent to sound out Grupo Pachuca and finalize his return to the 'tuzos'.
Herrera has a great relationship with the Martínez family, owners of Grupo Pachuca, which gives the impression that at the club level there would be no major obstacle to the return of Héctor Miguel. However, the economic factor could be the great determining factor, since the Mexican's salary in the MLS is close to 10 million dollars per year, a figure that no one in Mexico would pay him, so if he wants to return to 'tuzos 'You will have to sacrifice a lot of money.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Héctor #Herrera #return #ranks #Pachuca
Leave a Reply