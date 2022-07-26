With four months to go until the start of the World Cup, things are not looking good for the Mexican National Team. The team does not present a defined style of play, there is no understanding within the field of play, there is enmity between the fans and the coaching staff and at the management level, changes are being made due to the mismanagement of those who have already been separated within the project.
Right now, it seems that there is not much more to do than wait for the national team to appeal to the constant claw and spirit that they usually present in the World Cups, since there is not enough football. This being the case, one of the El Tri captains, Héctor Herrera, asks his own and strangers to unite to arrive in the best possible state for Qatar 2022.
“This is not the time to start looking for culprits or if one has to come or if another has to come, it is time to unite and we all want the best for the National Team, both the fans, the press, and me, who am Mexican, I am a fan. and I have the opportunity to represent my country, it’s time to come together.”
– Hector Herrera.
The Mexican National Team will open the World Cup match against Poland, their key duel in the group.
