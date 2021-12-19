Héctor Herrera is in the worst moment of his career. This season the Mexican has simply been erased by Simeone, who despite pointing out that the Mexican deserves more minutes, keeps the former Porto as a substitute without opportunities, to show this, the only 301 minutes that the midfielder adds in the season, a figure that we can conclude as 3 and a half games.
With 6 months remaining on his contract and zero intentions to renew, it is a fact that Herrera will cease to be an Atlético de Madrid player as of next season. However, his departure could be early, because the mattress team wants to obtain some income for the Mexican or at least save 6 months of his salary, for which, they seek to sell him in this winter market.
Corriere dello Sport reports that Roma is the best located to sign Herrera and although the initial idea is to look for him free for the summer, now the possibility arises that they will pay a symbolic price for his signing in January and join their ranks for what that remains of this season, a movement with which Mourinho would agree, who wishes Héctor Herrera as soon as possible in the face of the lack of midfielders that the Italian capital has today.
