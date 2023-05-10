Mexico.- After spending 28 years behind bars, a federal court ordered the release of Héctor “El Güero” Palma Salazar, which will take place in the next few hours.

He was acquitted of the crime of organized crime, a charge that he had open against him, publishes the news outlet El Financiero.

The Jalisco Collegiate Court of Appeal, it is added, determined that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) failed to determine sufficient elements to prove the full responsibility of Palma Salazar in the charges that were raised against him.

“El Güero” Palma obtained an amparo at the end of last April; in it it was indicated that the trial in his account was exhausted because the FGR could not locate or present two protected witnesses.

Palma Salazar, one of the founders of the Sinaloa Cartel, pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, a reason that kept him in prison since 1995.