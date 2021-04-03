He is back! Hector the Father He returned to the music scene with his recent song “Run that it is late,” as reported last Friday, April 3.

Héctor Delgado, the singer’s original name, became one of the greatest exponents of reggaeton after the success he achieved alongside Tito el Bambino. In 2008, the Puerto Rican withdrew from the artistic environment and no new production was known to him until now.

This time, he has resumed his career with a reflective Christian song addressed to all young people who are walking on a wrong path.

“For years I lived with the enemy, believing that luxury, fame and money would give me happiness; however, it was more what I lost than what I gained. Through my praise, I urge young people to leave the life of the streets before it is too late, ”Hector el Father said in a statement.

After leaving the musical environment, the interpreter became a pastor of a Christian church in Rio Grande and in 2018 released the song “Remember me”, with a more sensitive and human facet.

In this 2021, the artist announced that in May he will release his album and that this song “Run it’s getting late” will be part of said production.

