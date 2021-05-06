The Sports knows since this Thursday, at least already publicly, that he can count on Hector Hernandez for the next season. The left-back has a contract until 2022 and plans to fulfill it, ensuring that “I will not find any club in which I feel so loved and valued”. He is already thinking about the next season and an exciting project, but he also warns Numancia, his former team, which receives Depor this Sunday, gambling for the place in the 1st RFEF: “We are not going to go to Soria for a walk.”

Continuity: “I’ve already said it more times. I’m comfortable and I’m very happy here. I don’t think I will find another club where I can feel so loved and valued. Right now I can say that Deportivo and I are going hand in hand towards the same goal. “

Numantia: “After how the season has gone, we would all have signed to reach the last week without playing anything. It shows in the atmosphere that that ticket to the Pro has already been achieved. But we are not going to go to Soria for a walk. We represent a very important shield and you have to compete every game. Numancia is an important club for me and I still have friends with whom I speak regularly. It would hurt if they go down again. But now I represent another club to which I owe one hundred percent. That is why friends will be in the background. That whatever has to happen”.

Balance: “We all would have liked to be talking now about the possible crosses for the promotion playoff, but unfortunately that is no longer part of the present. We have to put all the bad aside and we are going to recharge our batteries after the game this Sunday. Gain strength because next season is exciting, with challenges ahead in which we all want to be up to the task. A fairer, more consistent format is what we all wanted. “