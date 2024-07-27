The deadly assault who suffered the Former rector of the UAS Hector Melesio Cuen Ojeda the day July 25th in The Damit’s a reprehensible act that covers uncertainty he political and social environment of Sinaloa.

The authorities Competent people must make a great effort to clarify the conditions under which this occurred attempt that took his life to one of the most representative politicians of the last two decades in Sinaloa.

He is a controversial man, accustomed to facing his battles openly and showing his face, which is why did not deserve to be the victim of a lethal act.

We express our deepest condolences to his family. for so irreparable loss and we make vows because the culprits are located and they are put in front of justice.

The The loss of Hector Cuen breaks the leadership of the Sinaloa Party and of the group that leads currently at the Autonomous University of Sinaloawho have reacted with civility and prudence to the events.

The public life of the state cannot run normally and the great changes that are coming for the UAS require that this crime be clarified and justice be done.

The climate of confrontation that has existed between local public authorities and the leaders of Casa Rosalina must give way to real, peaceful and good-faith negotiations, placing the utmost interest in giving the youth of Sinaloa a better university.

No effort should be spared to address all the controversies that have the university community and the people of Sinaloa tense. On both sides there are sensible people who have been saying that no fixed limits should be placed on this negotiation, on which Sinaloa’s life in peace depends.

Hector Melesio’s sacrifice must not be in vainand the best way to honor his memory is Finding the path to reconciliation that allows the development of the UAS to be redirected under civil conditions.

Appearances

On July 24, we citizens who have submitted initiatives to reform the Organic Law of the UAS had the opportunity to appear before the Education Committee of the Chamber of Deputies. It was a public session chaired by Deputy Adolfo Beltrán Corrales, which was conducted with fluidity and openness. In our turn, we insisted that the UAS should be provided with regulations that allow it internal stability in the face of the different circumstances it faces, and that the short term should not be privileged, but rather that the bases for a new academic development should be laid. We advocate for the restoration of democracy, but we must be careful that the implementation of universal voting to appoint authorities does not become a hindrance that in the long run generates serious problems. We also insist on the need to restore to the University Court the capacity to review the acts of authority of the University Council and the technical councils.

This would establish an internal balance of power that would guarantee the constitutionality of the acts carried out by collegiate and individual authorities.

We trust that the legitimate interest of the UAS will prevail.

More from the same author: