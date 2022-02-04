Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- In order to make a diagnosis of the needs of this sector, the Secretary of Health, Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, carried out a tour of the different health centers Of the municipality of Salvador Alvarado.

“What we are doing is so that, in a very objective way, we prepare the Sinaloa Development Plan that the Governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, will soon present,” explained Cuen Ojeda.

He mentioned that Sinaloa is one of the states with the highest fatality rate at the national level, this due to the multiple chronic-degenerative diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, represent a kind of culture for the virus to behave aggressively. .

“The best prevention for this pandemic is vaccination, it is true that it does not prevent you from getting infected, but it does work as a buffer,” he said.

He also stated that approximately 91% of the Sinaloan population over 18 years of age have at least one vaccine, while 67% of Sinaloans already have their complete vaccination schedule.

“The vaccine is an act of love, an act of solidarity, because not only do you protect yourself, you protect the person in front of you, who could be your grandfather, your mother, your friend,” he mentioned.