The sub-20 teams of Colombia and Slovakia They will meet this Wednesday at the San Juan del Bicentenario stadium in the round of 16 of the World Cup in the category that will be held in four Argentine cities until June 11.

The “collective work” carried out by the Colombian under-20 team was highlighted this Tuesday by their coach, Hector Cardenaswho stressed that this is one of its main strengths against Slovakia.

Words of Cardenas

Hector Cardenas, DT of Colombia.

Asked at a press conference about whether the individualities of the South American team could give it an advantage over the European team, the technical director remarked: “I believe that collective work and collective functioning have always prevailed here in the national team.”



“It is the most important thing and what all of them always have in mind. That the matches can ultimately be resolved through an individual imbalance is different. But the situations that are generated and are constantly sought to be produced are from the collective functioning” he assured.

On the other hand, Cárdenas appreciated the work carried out by local clubs and the participation that their footballers had in them. Likewise, he celebrated how well they complement each other with those who come from abroad “with great enthusiasm to represent their country.”

In the Colombian squad, seven of the 21 players play for teams from other countries: Fernando Álvarez, Gustavo Puerta, Yaser Asprilla, Juan Castilla, Devan Tanton, Daniel Luna and Alexei Rojas.



The coach also spoke about his next rival, saying that he did “merits” to advance to the round and that now his team is knowing his strengths to take on an instance that will not have revenge.



During the meeting with the press, the midfielder Jhon Vélez also spoke, who added minutes from the bench in the games that the coffee team played against Israel, Japan and Senegal.

“The group is well prepared, we know what we are going to play for ourselves, we know that these games are a final that will be played to the death. The group is very focused and we are going to go find the score to go to the next round, which is what is want,” he said.

He also added that his team is working “step by step” to be able to reach the last game of the World Cup and said that one of the things he likes most about the group is that they know what they want. Colombia advanced to the round of 16 after finishing at the top of group C, with seven units, and this Wednesday they will face Slovakia in San Juan for the round of 16.

EFE

