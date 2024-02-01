The Colombia Under-23 Team closed the Venezuela Pre-Olympic in the worst way. The team led by Héctor Cárdenas sealed the worst performance of a Colombian team in all history, by losing 2-0 against Bolivia at the Misael Delgado stadium in Valencia.

A double by José Miguel Briceño, in the 9th and 29th minutes of the first stage, gave Bolivia the victory in a match in which only honor was at stake, because the two teams were already eliminated from the final phase.

Never has a Colombian team performed as poorly in a Conmebol tournament as this one. AND The record was held by another squad led by Héctor Cárdenas: the U-17 team that was last in group B in the South American that was played in Peru in 2019.

In that tournament, the team also lost all four games, but at least scored goals: they lost 1-2 against Argentina (which was the champion) and Uruguay, 2-3 against Brazil and 0-1 against Paraguay.

The Colombia Under-17 National Team in its match against Argentina, in 2019. Photo: Taken from @Argentina

It should be remembered that that team was in the 2002 category and that all the players who played in that South American were eligible for this Pre-Olympic. None of them made it to this tournament. Two of them were in Cárdenas' sights: Jhon Durán was not loaned by Aston Villa and the only one who was on the final list, Yani Quintero, was injured.

Only two Colombian teams had finished a Conmebol tournament without points. The other was the one that played the 1984 Olympic Qualifiers, coached by Jaime Silva, but that team only played two games: they lost 3-0 against Ecuador and 2-1 against Brazil.

What is going to happen with Héctor Cárdenas?

The Colombian Football Federation has not made any statement about the future of Cárdenas, that in this Pre-Olympic they lost all four games: they lost 3-0 against Ecuador, 2-0 against Brazil and 1-0 against Venezuela.

The 'vinotinto' beat Brazil 3-0. With that result, he qualified for the final home run alongside the five-time world champion. Ecuador, Bolivia and Colombia, outside. And the latter, with the worst shame in its history.

