Mexico. Hector Bonilla He had a life dedicated to show business, since from a very young age he was part of soap operas and movies that over the years consolidated him and gave him the title of First Actor.

Héctor Bonilla, deceased this Friday, November 25, He left his mark as an actor through his work and on social networks his legacy that will remain is evoked.

Many works marked Bonilla as an actor and one of them was the performance he had in the eighties in the Televisa soap opera La pasión de Isabela, which produced and directed Carlos Téllez and starred Ana Martin.

Irma Dorantes, Hector Bonilla and “Tongolele”. Facebook photo

Bonilla intervened in La pasión de Isabela and an image of him circulates on social networks together with Yolanda Montes “Tongolele” and Irma Dorantes, Well, they were also part of that eighties production.

Isabela’s passion was broadcast between 1984 and 1985, it is a story set in the forties and at the time it achieved high audience levels during its transmission on channel 2, at night.

Ana Silvetti, Alfonso Iturralde and the first deceased actors Claudio Brook, Beatriz Aguirre and Silvia Derbez also participated in this period story whose part of the plot takes place at the El Kumbala nightclub.

Héctor Bonilla lost his life this Friday at the age of 83 at his home in Mexico City, surrounded by his family and it is this who shares the unfortunate news of his death on social networks.