Héctor Abad Faciolince, last week in Madrid.

Héctor Abad Faciolince (Medellín, Colombia, 62 years old) keeps in his eyes that stupor that, when he was 27 years old, marked his life: the murder of his father in Medellín. It was August 25, 1987. Some time later he came to Spain to present some of his first books (Garbage, Culinary Treatise for sad women …). That cloud persisted and one day it became a book, The oblivion that we will be (Alfaguara, 2006), where that boy wounded by the memory of that day in Medellín overturned everything that until then was stirring the indelible memory …