The goal map is being modified. Several aces of the ball changed colors, teams, even League. The dance of the millions put them on other shores, on other courts, where they will now make other fans vibrate. Robert Lewandowski arrived with his artillery in Barcelona; Erling Halland went with his machinery to Manchester City; Sadio Mané will test his inexhaustible ability at Bayern Munich; Darwin Núñez set the pace in Liverpool… and so on, many others, because several of the big clubs in Europe secured, first of all, the loot of goals.

The market has been choppy. The powerful came out with wallet in hand to fight for the scorers. If a year ago it was Messi who destabilized the world scene with his arrival at PSG, this time the issue is shared with several stars who changed galaxy.

Lewandowski, a scorer for Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski, in his presentation with Barcelona.

Lewandowski to Barcelona is a blow on the table. The Catalan team wants to recover its prestige, and for that it took the sensation striker of recent years. A 35-goal attacker in the last German season with Bayern Munich. At 33 years old, he left for 45 million euros plus 5 in variables.

Barcelona generated a tsunami in Spain, but there is uncertainty as to how the Pole can fit into this idea of ​​resurgence. And meanwhile, Real Madrid could not sign Mbappé, who decided to stay at PSG, but it is Madrid. He doesn’t need shaking to be a favorite. And yet he took the Frenchman Tchouaméni for 80 million euros.

In other leagues the market was also shaken. Manchester City let Raheem Sterling go for 56.2 million euros to Chelsea, who also took the Senegalese Kalidou Koulibaly, for 38 million.

Pep Guardiola’s team, however, had already secured the young Norwegian Haaland, the call to be the star of the season after shining with Borussia Dortmund. Valued at 150 million euros, according to Transfermarkt, he would have been transferred for 60 million plus commissions.

(You may be interested: Haaland debuts with a goal at Manchester City)

Haaland, the star signing of Manchester City.

For its part, Liverpool, led by Colombian Luis Díaz, made an interesting bet: although Sadio Mané left, he focused on Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, who stood out with his goals at Benfica. So the English league seems like a delicacy.

In Italy there are also important developments. Paul Pogba and Ángel Di María arrived at Juventus, where Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is, while Paulo Dybala generates expectations after his arrival at Mourinho’s Roma.

Paul Pogba, in action with Juventus. See also The amount that Tigres spent on all its signings for Clausura 2022

Transfer experts are curious as to what might happen with these moves. This is the case of Luca Marchetti, an Italian transfer expert for the Sky Sports network, and who gave his overview.

‘strange market’

“It has been a strange market so far. There have been great expenses, like Haaland, and great hits to zero, like Pogba. There have been great players who, when their contracts expired, have struggled to find a team, like Dybala, and players who, despite having a contract, have been at the center of furious controversy (like Lewandovski). I am very curious to see how Haaland and Lewandovski will integrate into the two teams that have so far made the center forward space – as Guardiola always says! – “, He told EL TIEMPO.

He adds, in front of these movements. “I think that City did not need anything else, while Barcelona practically remade the team. I think they are the teams that, in their own way, have changed the most and want to aspire to be even bigger,” he adds.

The market is still open, and there are still several signings in dispute. The mighty ones move to do battle in a season of great expectations, and with a new scorers map.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of THE TIME

@PabloRomeroET

more sports news