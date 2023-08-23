Last year the event The Game Awards became a controversy because a boy who was nicknamed as a child Bill Clinton stood on the stage when they had handed him to Elden Ring the videogame of the year award. And now, that a new edition of Gamescom is being held, surprises were not going to be ruled out.

Shortly before it was presented to a major producer of Starfielda man came out of nowhere to speak into the microphone that Geoff Keighley he had in his hand, and by what is understood, he asks where he is GTA VIWell, he already wants to play it and mentions for some reason Bill Clinton again account.

Here the video:

Given this, the ushers of the event have come out to remove him from the stage without any complication, since he had a legitimate doubt about how the development of the video game is going. Rockstar Gamessince no more has been known since images were leaked last year.

A moment that reminds us a lot of The Game Awards 2022.

Via: Gamescom