It is not uncommon follow within the trade that outgoing coaches wish to take one or two gamers with them from their final station to their new membership. Additionally final yr’s HSV-Coach (and new clubber) Dieter Hecking tried it – and received a rebuff from his ex-club.
As a result of Hecking needed to take Gideon Jung (25) with him to Franconia. And already failed on the first hurdle. As a result of the HSV, within the type of its sports activities director Jonas Boldt, known as a seven-digit quantity for the U21 European champion from 2017, which was once more an excessive amount of for the Nuremberg group. By way of wage, the membership and the gamers would hardly have discovered one another – as a result of Jung remains to be paid within the Hanseatic metropolis on the idea of a – and correspondingly lavish – contract drawn up within the Bundesliga instances (legitimate till 2022) – and thus strikes exterior the Nuremberg framework.
As well as, the previous preparatory video games point out that the present HSV coach Daniel Thioune is unquestionably relying on the younger, who shouldn’t be undisputed throughout the fan group. Within the final check match towards Hertha in Berlin, Jung acted centrally within the again three. When this was dissolved in favor of a again 4, Jung operated within the defensive central midfield till his alternative (for Onana) within the 61st minute. He carried out each duties in a stable method.
