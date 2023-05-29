Ciudadanos faced election night this Sunday with low expectations, but the first advances predicted the worst omens. Desolation and discouragement took over the headquarters of Ciudadanos in Murcia as the scrutiny became known. The silence and the serious faces of the attorneys and sympathizers anticipated a cataclysm that would be difficult to recover from.

The ‘orange’ formation disappears in the Regional Assembly, being left without representation in the autonomous Parliament. And in the municipal ones, only the current deputy mayor of Ceutí, Ángeles Martí, entered the City Council and she did not become mayoress due to “disloyalty to the PP”. The designation of María José Ros as a candidate for the Presidency of the Region could not stop the catastrophe of Ciudadanos, which is spreading throughout the length and breadth of Spanish territory.

“We are not dead, we are just dying,” was heard among those present. “What a mess,” another person exclaimed, watching his formation go from decisive force to utter indifference. Around eleven at night, Ros appeared accompanied by her team that has supported her during these weeks in which she has made an effort to publicize her program based on the fight against corruption and the recovery of Minor Sea.

“I’m sad; I assume it in the first person. It is the worst of the results: not having a voice in the institutions, “he acknowledged after experiencing the worst defeat of his political faction since it was created. «A year and a half ago my party proposed to me to be the coordinator of Ciudadanos; The easy thing would have been not to take the reins, but I did the right thing”, continued the politician, who believes that the voters voted in a national rather than a regional key.

Now, a moment of reflection opens between his companions. “We are going to evaluate this week with meetings with the national leadership,” Ros asserted, at the same time that he stressed that he will continue to defend the liberal space starting this Monday. He also congratulated the winners to whom he wished the best of successes, since “it will also be that of families, young people, the self-employed and the Mar Menor”. Ros hopes to recover the lost electoral segment. “I am convinced that this liberal space exists because we are essential, a party capable of reaching agreements with everyone,” said the ‘orange’ candidate, who reiterated that internal polls gave more votes. She thanked the work of her colleagues and the candidates who have opted for Ciudadanos, since “they are brave” and “they have stood up in the worst moments.”

Surrounded by her entire team, Ros avoided the question of whether she will continue to lead the Murcia Region party, limiting herself to ensuring only that she will analyze the situation, although she stressed that “she does not run away” and that she will not abandon the coordination of the game. Next to her, was the current Councilor for Culture and Sports and candidate for the Murcia City Council, Pedro García Rex, who hinted at her departure from politics or at least from training. “I feel proud to be and have been in this necessary, liberal and center project,” said the candidate.

Ros, visibly moved but firmly, insisted on feeling happy for the “campaign” that her team has carried out with “great humility”, and that has led her to get to know the entire Community and present a “useful” project. The architect, mother of two children, faces a complex period in which she will have to make up for the “debacle”, as some people murmured on the first floor of the Centrofama building, where the political faction has its headquarters. But she, she confesses that she wants to go back from scratch so that her party is once again relevant in regional and municipal politics because she reiterated that her party can reach agreements with the other formations. Ros enters a stage in which she has to get her constituents from four years ago to trust them again and rise from the ashes to be part of political life again.