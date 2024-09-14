Sources close to Netanyahu told Channel 13 that no date had been set for a military operation, noting that it could happen within weeks or even months.

The sources added that expanding the military operation in the north is related to the readiness of the Israeli army and international political support.

Also on the northern front, former Israeli cabinet member for war affairs Benny Gantz said on Saturday that “it is time for the north.”

Gantz considered that “Netanyahu’s paralyzed and isolated government continues to neglect the residents of the north. It is time to use force and power against Hezbollah and return the residents safely to their homes.”

On Saturday evening, Israel launched raids on the towns of Aitaroun, Sheheen, and Sarafand in the Sidon district and Kfar Kila, in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese media sources also said that Israel launched a raid in the Hermel area in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon.

The Israeli army spokesman announced yesterday, Friday, that 140 sites in Lebanon had been targeted during the past few days and a field commander in Hezbollah had been killed.

Since the outbreak War in Gaza On October 7, Hezbollah and Israel exchange Daily shelling across the Lebanese-Israeli border.

Hezbollah mainly targets Israeli military sites in attacks launched from southern Lebanon that it says are in “support” of Gaza and “backing” its resistance. Israel responds by targeting what it describes as Hezbollah’s “military infrastructure”, in addition to the movements of its fighters.