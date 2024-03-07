While the newspaper said that Israel rejected Hamas' conditions for a ceasefire after several consultations in Cairo, Sami Abu Zuhri, a leader in the Hamas movement, said that Israel had “thwarted” all the mediators' efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Reuters quoted Abu Zuhri as saying that Israel rejects Hamas's demands “to stop the aggression and withdrawal, and to guarantee the freedom of aid entry and the return of the displaced.”

Meanwhile, an Egyptian source reported that the Hamas delegation had left Cairo for consultations, but the talks would resume next week, he said.

An official source told Cairo News Channel that talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza before the month of Ramadan are continuing between all parties.

Earlier on Thursday, the American newspaper “Washington Post” reported that indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas had faltered regarding a truce in the Gaza Strip and the release of dozens of Israeli hostages held in the Strip.

The newspaper obtained its information from a number of people familiar with the talks, who said that these developments reduce hopes for the possibility of reaching an agreement before the month of Ramadan, which begins next week.

Negotiators have been discussing for some time a proposal for an initial 6-week ceasefire, during which Hamas would release about 40 hostages, including women, the elderly, the sick, and 5 Israeli female soldiers, in exchange for a larger number of Palestinian prisoners.

The discussions included conditions for Israel to release at least 15 Palestinian prisoners convicted of “committing dangerous acts,” to be exchanged for female soldiers, while sources said that the conditions also stipulate that Israel will release hundreds of other prisoners, at a rate of 10 Palestinians for every Israeli civilian. He is released.

American officials had said that they hoped to reach an agreement to release some hostages and temporarily stop the fighting before the month of Ramadan, and US President Joe Biden last week expressed his hope that the agreement would be concluded.

But in recent days, Hamas has made demands that Israel has refused to meet, according to officials familiar with the talks that took place in Doha before they moved to Cairo recently.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday, “Although the United States is disappointed that an agreement was not reached, negotiators remain confident in the parameters of the agreement they helped negotiate.”

He added: “It is only a matter of convincing Hamas to sign,” in a statement that is in line with a previous comment by Biden, who said that “the ball is in Hamas’ court.”

“There's been a lot of back-and-forth on the details, but the fact that we haven't gotten to that point yet suggests that the details haven't been fully finalized,” Kirby said.

An official in the region said that the main point of difference is the same point that has been clouding the talks for weeks, as Hamas wants Israel to adhere to a permanent ceasefire during or after three stages of the hostage release, while Israel rejects that.

Israel wants to focus on an agreement for the terms of the first phase only, a position supported by Washington, and so far discussions about the first phase have focused on the possibility of releasing the 40 hostages, out of about 100 remaining hostages.

The Israeli delegation did not attend the Cairo meetings.

Israeli officials expressed their belief that a broad consensus had been reached regarding the first phase of the agreement, but “Hamas is renewing its efforts for broader demands.”

The official who spoke to the New York Times confirmed that, “In addition to the permanent ceasefire, Hamas also insists on the withdrawal of Israeli forces from northern Gaza after the third phase of the hostage release, and an increase in aid to the Strip, while ensuring that half of it goes to the north.”

Israeli officials said that these demands could be reached between the Israeli government and Hamas.