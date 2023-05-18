fA Hebrew Bible more than 1000 years old has been auctioned for a record price of the equivalent of 35 million euros. The so-called Codex Sassoon from the late ninth or early tenth century AD achieved a price of 38.1 million dollars, as the auction house Sotheby’s announced in New York on Wednesday. It is the most expensive handwritten manuscript ever to be auctioned.

The Bible was bought by former US diplomat Alfred Moses on behalf of a US non-governmental organization that wants to donate the work to a museum in Tel Aviv.

The Codex Sassoon is written largely in Hebrew, but also contains ancient Greek and Aramaic passages. The book is in exceptionally good condition, only a few pages are missing. According to Sotheby’s, no older Hebrew Bible has survived in such good condition. The work is named after its best-known owner, the collector David Solomon Sassoon, who died in 1942.

The auction record for a book or document is $43 million. For this price, Sotheby’s auctioned an original of the Constitution of the United States of America in November 2021. The buyer of the printed work was the US billionaire and boss of the investment company Citadel, Kenneth Griffin.