Hebe de Bonafini once again questioned President Alberto Fernández about the handling of the pandemic and was lapidary in the face of the inflation that affects the country’s economy. In that sense, he grabbed it with Dylan, the presidential dog.

“Yesterday I bought four smaller churrasquitos than the palm of my hand and two wheels with a snail with meat: a thousand pesos. 730 grams of meat, thousand pesos“, began to relate the owner of Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo.

It was then that he took aim at the President’s dog. “Dylan surely that, with that, he does not eat even once a day“, he ironized.

Bonafini made a revelation about Fernández: “He never told me how much he spends to feed Dylan, because he doesn’t like to compare the bill. “And he lashed out:” But I would like to know how much. I want Dylan to eat I do not want to take the food, but I would like to know how much you spend, “he shot.

“People don’t eat” Y “the boys need to eat“, he defined, and returned to challenge the President:” Do you know how much a package of cookies or alfajores comes out? “.

Bonafini said that “with the meat a quilombo is getting“” Anyway, Mr. President, do you want me to tell you something? We Argentines will not be able to eat meat. I have a pension and a retirement, I am privileged. Think about what they have one, “he attacked in his message from the Association’s website.

It is not the first time that Hebe has been tough on Alberto Fernández. Last week he shot that the president “only now realized that they are garbage”, in reference to the judges of the Supreme Court.

It also lasts with the handling of the pandemic

In a video that he published, like every Thursday of the now virtual rounds of the Mothers, he complained that the president “traveled”, in reference to his tour of Europe, although he acknowledged that “it was necessary.” “All that time we had more infections and more deaths every day. Until he returned,” he added.

“We thought that he was going to go to a determination. And he said ‘we are not going to go to phase 1’. I don’t know why he says those things and then he consults those who know,” he complained. It was before the President made his announcement this Thursday.

He demanded that he “consult those who know and then give their opinion” because “any number of people die, and they die because there are no beds, there is no oxygen for everyone.”

The head of the Mothers also criticized him “that hanging around the television channels so much” and he told him not to do so many meetings, you lose a lot of time.

“As you loosen up with the rich, the has less support from the people. When you have to vote, do not ask for the votes of the people who did not listen, to whom did not give ball and does not receive, vote for them. Because later, when you have to vote, they all come running, “he insisted.

He also criticized him for the negotiations to get doses to immunize. “It turns out that we make the vaccines here”, Bonafini was surprised and returned to the charge: “What is happening is very sad. The people need the vaccines more than the Yankees. Everyone knows it, everyone talks about it and not you know it. Or do you make Yrigoyen’s diary? “

DS