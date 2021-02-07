The head of Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, Hebe de Bonafini, referred in the last hours to the increase in meat and called to replace it with other foods, such as “lentils, quinoa, chickpeas, rice and peas.”

“I do not say every day but many, we have to learn to impersonate meat. Lentils, quinoa, chickpeas have a lot of vitamins and proteins. We have to cook more than the meat, the steak round and round or the barbecue that we like so much, “he said.

In her usual Thursday round, which is now carried out virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, the human rights leader asked “Not think about the flesh and live from the flesh”. “You think that the Chinese, the Koreans and the Vietnamese lived through the war eating rice,” he said.

And he added: “Couscous is something of a lot of food that the Arabs eat. If there are peoples that have eaten couscous, rice, peas and chickpeas, why do we have to eat meat all day?

Bonafini remarked that we must “learn to walk and look for prices to help us and help the government “. “There are many cooperatives that sell everything very cheap. We have to learn to buy, to supplant, ”he said.

During the week, photos of cuts at popular prices with more fat than meat went viral.

Among other issues, in addition to announcing that next Tuesday they will be vaccinated against Covid-19 in La Plata, the head of Mothers spoke of the elections this Sunday in Ecuador and showed her support for the candidate of Correísmo, Andrés Arauz.

“That man, when he came to Argentina, he sent me flowers. I think all Argentines should wish them the best, that they win on Sunday in the first round, because that will show that the people do not forget the men and women who gave them everything, “he said.

Hebe stressed that if Correismo triumphs, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, “will be a little looser.” “It would be necessary for Lula to appear and for the Brazilians to recognize what so many gave them. It happens that there the evangelists entered to carve and eat people’s heads, what they do is terrible. There are so many, like here, that there are six million who voted for Macri. That is why it costs Lula more ”, he closed.