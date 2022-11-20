Hebe de Bonafinithe historic president of the Argentine association Mothers of Plaza de Mayo formed during the dictatorship (1976-1983) to find out the fate of her children and other detainees disappeared by the military regime, died this Sunday at the age of 93, confirmed the vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

It could be of interest to you: (The judicial fight of the leader of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo)

“Dearest Hebe, Mother of Plaza de Mayo, world symbol of the fight for Human Rights, pride of Argentina. God called you on the day of National Sovereignty… it should not be a coincidence. Simply thank you and see you always,” he wrote Fernández in a trill.

Shortly after, Alejandra Bonafinidaughter of the activist, informed through a statement that her mother died at 09:20 in the Italian Hospital in the city of La Plata, in the province of Buenos Aires, where she had been hospitalized for a few days.

“These are very difficult moments and of deep sadness and we understand the love of the people for Hebe, but at this moment we have the need to cry (…) in private,” said Bonafini, before clarifying that as of Monday they will report which They will be the spaces for tributes and reminders.

President Alberto Fernandez He also fired “with deep pain and respect” the “tireless fighter for human rights”, decreeing three days of national mourning, in a statement.

We invite you to read: (The tribute to the Mothers and Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo)

“The Argentine government and people recognize in her an international symbol of the search for memory, truth and justice for the thirty thousand disappeared.

“The Argentine government and people recognize in her an international symbol of the search for memory, truth and justice for the thirty thousand disappeared,” said the Presidency text.

“As founder of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, she shed light in the dark night of the military dictatorship and paved the way for the recovery of democracy forty years ago,” she added.

With two sons and her daughter-in-law missing during the dictatorship, Bonafini was one of the founders of the mythical group of mothers that in 1977 began to meet in Plaza de Mayo, in front of the government house in Buenos Aires, to demand information on the whereabouts of of their children.

Over the months they began to identify themselves with a white headscarf, which soon became an unequivocal symbol of the organization. Their fight continued in democracy, with demonstrations and acts that continued to demand truth and justice.

However, Bonafini cultivated a controversial profile by becoming a militant radical of Kirchnerism (left) and a staunch defender of the presidential marriage of Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007) and Cristina Fernández (2007-2015).

In 2017, she was prosecuted for alleged misappropriation of public funds. in a social housing construction plan between 2005 and 2011. The activist considered the act a “maneuver” against her by the center-right government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), whom she classified as her “enemy”.

Buenos Aires (AFP)