The head of the Plaza de Mayo Mothers Association, Hebe de Bonafini, assured this Friday that the president, Alberto Fernández, was upset with her for her repeated questions about the progress of the national government.

“I realize it. But it does not matter, people who reach very high do not like to be criticized,” he said in statements to AM 530.

Followed, Bonafini recommended to the Head of State: “The best thing he can think of is not that we criticize him, it is that we point out what is wrong.”

“I am not alone what thinks that, I speak with many people who think the same as I do. So if we want to continue supporting this government we have to agree with what it does,” he added.

In this regard, Bonafini took the opportunity to question the Government’s efforts to contain the march of food prices and fundamentally of the meat.

“With the prices they still do not believe anything because the guys do what they want. And giving the meat to supermarkets is a shame,” he complained.

He considered that “the meat should have been for everyone, especially for the butchers” and advanced: “I am not going to go to a supermarket to queue to buy two kilos of meat, because I am going to spend it on a trip and the butcher shop of the corner has to be closed because it is not going to sell. “