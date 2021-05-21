The head of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Association, Hebe from Bonafini, he again criticized this Friday the level of food prices and pointed against the president Alberto Fernandez by stating that “it is paying” the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with “the hunger of the people.”

“The prices are crazy, they charge you what they want and do what they want,” Bonafini complained in statements to radio AM530. “I want to know how much Dylan spends on eating“, he raised in reference to the president’s dog.

Bonafini regretted the difficult economic situation and criticized former President Mauricio Macri for the credit he managed with the IMF and that now the Fernández government seeks to refinance to avoid a default.

“One solution is not to pay the Fund. Aren’t we in default already? We are hitting bottom,” he said and proposed that this debt, of around 46,000 million dollars, “charge it to Macri “.

Followed, the leader demanded that President Fernández “get serious” and tell the IMF that “we are not going to pay.”

“We cannot, what are we going to do, he (Alberto Fernández) said that we are not going to do it with the hunger of the people and he is doing it with the hunger of the people, because a people that cannot eat meat and there are I don’t know how many of cows, it is a shame “, sentenced.

And he added: “A child who cannot eat a plate of legume when the legumes drip through the ports is also a shame. So, let’s get things seriously once, I’m not telling lies, I’m not making up.”

Recognition of Daniel Gollan

The Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Association gave its emblematic white scarf to the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Daniel gollan, for their work on this coronavirus pandemic.

“On behalf of the Association that I preside and of all the Mothers of the country, I send you the handkerchief that represents the struggle, love, solidarity, the embrace of our disappeared sons and daughters and above all the resistance in the fight for the life, “reads the letter written by Bonafini, sent to Gollan along with the traditional symbol.

Excited to receive the handkerchief of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, a symbol of struggle and commitment. Thank you dear Hebe for the love letter you sent me and for this historical scarf, which always fills us with hope in difficult times. pic.twitter.com/w9Ve6Hib5I – Daniel Gollan (@DrDanielGollan) May 21, 2021

In the letter, Bonafini expresses: “We feel that you are the best deserving, that together with all Argentines we hug you very strongly and we say you are a great Patriot !. I kiss you with my heart.”

Minister Gollan shared this letter on his official Twitter account, where he also published a photo where he is seen with the handkerchief in his hands.

“Excited to receive the handkerchief of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, a symbol of struggle and commitment,” wrote the head of the health portfolio.

Gollan expressed his gratitude: “Thank you dear Hebe for the love letter you sent me and for this historic handkerchief, which always fills us with hope in difficult times.”