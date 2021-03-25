“Mr. President (Alberto Fernández) and the Minister (of Economy Martín) Guzmán were deceiving us all the time. “Thus began her traditional Thursday speech the head of Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, Hebe from Bonafini.

Hebe was specifically critical of the expressions Alberto Fernández made in the last hours about wanting “honor” the debt with the IMF.

The testimony of the referent of Mothers is, at the same time, an alignment with the sayings of Cristina Kichner who warned on Wednesday – on the anniversary of the 1976 military coup – that the country “cannot pay the debt.”

Cristina Kirchner, from Las Flores, asked the IMF for a longer term and a lower rate to pay the debt.

“What do you call honoring the debt, Mr. President? To get on your knees with the Fund? Don’t get used to lying, Mr. President, otherwise it will look a lot like someone we already know“, said Bonafini in clear reference -without naming him- Mauricio Macri.

He continued: “You promised something else and Guzmán also, do not lie to us; we are ignorant, poor, but we know something because we suffer it firsthand, what is happening. There are no careful prices, there is no salary increase, statistics are of no use to us. “

For Bonafini, from their space they only see the “stomach of those who do not eat, the homes of those who do not have a home and the lack of work of those who do not work and do not earn. for this miserable deal they made with the Fund. “

He concluded: “I am ashamed, Mr. President, of this agreement, which is not at all honorable. It is the disgrace of the country“.

Alberto Fernández had held a videoconference on Wednesday with the head of the World Bank (WB), David Malpass, in which they discussed the social and economic situation. Fernández assured his interlocutor there that Argentina will honor its debts.

At the same time that Fernández held the videoconference with David Malpass, Cristina Kirchner pointed out at a ceremony in the Buenos Aires town of Flowers that the conditions of the agreement that the Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán negotiates in Washington with the credit agency they are “unacceptable” and that “there is no money.”

“We are not saying about not paying, what are we going to say about not paying if our space was the only one that did not incur debts and paid those of the other governments, we should all make an effort, especially those who have the responsibility of the ruling party and the government. opposition, is more, They should insist that they give us a lower interest rate“Cristina Kirchner said that day.

This Thursday was a turbulent day for Argentine papers after CFK’s statements: the blue dollar remained at $ 143, while financial dollars fell due to the effect of the decline in sovereign bonds.

While the vice president’s claim still resounded in Washington about more term and less fee To pay the debt, the International Monetary Fund ratified this Thursday that the term of repayment of the new loan that Argentina requests from the body is up to 10 years and that these conditions “They are applied uniformly to all countries.”