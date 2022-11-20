Hebe de Bonafini, president of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, has died this Sunday at the age of 93 in Buenos Aires. International icon of the fight for human rights, she leaves behind more than half her life dedicated to the search for two of her children, kidnapped by the military dictatorship in 1977. The former president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner confirmed Bonafini’s death on her social networks. “Dearest Hebe, Mother of Plaza de Mayo, world symbol of the fight for Human Rights, pride of Argentina. Simply thank you and see you always,” she wrote. The Government of Alberto Fernández decreed three days of national mourning in tribute to “her memory of her and her fight, which will always be present as a guide in difficult times.” “As founder of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, she shed light in the middle of the dark night of the military dictatorship and paved the way for the recovery of democracy forty years ago,” they wrote from the Casa Rosada in a statement.

The president of “the Mothers”, as they are popularly known in Argentina, had undergone a rigorous medical check-up less than a month ago. Her death shocked everyone. She was seen every Thursday in front of the Casa Rosada until the last day, to rigorously comply with the rounds that since April 30, 1977 those women who stood up to the dictatorship continue to give around the May Pyramid. When they began their struggle, most of them were housewives who were looking everywhere for their missing children. Some suspected they might have been grandmothers and wanted to find their captive-born grandchildren as well. They looked for them alone, until one Thursday they decided to unite and claim together in the hope of being received by the dictator, Jorge Rafael Videla. When a policeman told them that they could not stay there and had to circulate, they began to circle the square. Hebe de Bonafini was 49 years old and her life was beginning again.

“Our fight will continue, the Argentine people will follow it,” Bonafini assured last May in a brief interview with EL PAÍS, during one of those rounds. He was already in a wheelchair, his body ailing from the years, but with his combative character intact. Bonafini remembers the loneliness with which they searched for his children in the early years, but the desire to embrace them again always prevailed over fear. They didn’t even give up when three of the founding Mothers—Azucena Villaflor, Esther Ballestrino de Careaga, and Mary Ponce de Bianco—were kidnapped. “It was very hard when Azucena, Esther and Mary were murdered. They were kidnapped, tortured, raped and thrown into the river alive. We were left in the greatest helplessness, with great loneliness and no one wanted to return to the plaza, the families told us: ‘Don’t go any further, what are you doing, they are going to kill you all. We went house to house to convince many mothers to come back and start over ”, he recalled.

The Madres never gave up the fight, and Bonafini was always there, at the forefront, faithful to the hardest positions. When Argentina regained democracy in 1983, the Madres split. Bonafini clung to the demand for his children to “appear alive”, while a more moderate sector, which came to be called the Founding Line Mothers, agreed to negotiate official pensions with the resignation that their “disappeared” no longer they would return. Since then, the entire spectrum of Argentine human rights movements has revolved around Bonafini, depending on whether he is close to or far from that slogan. For Bonafini, his children were alive, and any surrender was equivalent to giving them up for dead.

“Before my son was kidnapped, I was an ordinary woman, just another housewife. I didn’t know many things. They didn’t interest me. The economic question, the political situation of my country were totally alien to me, indifferent. But I forgot who it was the day they disappeared; I never thought about myself again ”, Bonafini repeated about his past. She also used to remember the origin of the white handkerchiefs, at first just cloth diapers tied around the head that she reminded the repressors who, above all, were mothers.

Over the years, Bonafini’s struggle veered towards more general causes, linked to social rights and the defense of the most radical regional leftist movements. He embraced Hugo Chávez’s “Bolivarian revolution”; in 2001 she celebrated “with happiness” the attack on the Twin Towers in New York because she, she said, she was not “a hypocrite”; she found an ideological father in Fidel Castro and made Cristina Kirchner a false daughter. Bonafini escapes the gray, in a world that she saw in black or white. In 2000 she said that Spain was a terrorist state in which ETA prisoners were tortured, which earned her general repudiation. Her extreme positions gradually distanced her from the moderate sectors of human rights organizations, such as the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, led by Estela de Carlotto. Over the years, the closeness of both with Kirchner ended up bringing them closer, but always at a prudent distance.

On October 5, the head of the Mothers participated in the inauguration of a photographic exhibition dedicated to her life, entitled Hebe de Bonafini, a rev/belada mother. There he recalled that he had had “a happy childhood, where one learned to enjoy the little things in their childhood”. There she asked that she take the children to see the photos that remembered her, so that they would keep the flame of her battles burning. The survival of her great workhorses was a concern to Bonafini. The Mothers founded a university, libraries, a radio and even a television signal. She always had the support of Kirchnerism in her quest for transcendence, while she harshly confronted the government of Mauricio Macri and now that of Alberto Fernández, whom she considered a traitor to the cause of left-wing Peronism represented by Kirchner.

Fidel Castro talks with Hebe de Bonafini, president of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, in Argentina, in November 2006. REUTERS

His fights, always hard, without nuances, exalted, earned him enemies, but also incombustible affection. Part of the human rights movement considers her an irreplaceable icon; to others she was the embodiment of authoritarianism. In 2017, the Argentine justice prosecuted her for the alleged diversion of some 13 million dollars for Shared Dreams, a social housing construction program that was financed with public funds. The cause dated back to 2011, when Bonafini delegated the administration of her Foundation’s money to Sergio Schoklender, bearer of a well-known surname in Argentina. Sergio and his brother Pablo spent 14 years in prison for murdering their parents in 1981. Schoklender caseas it was known in the 1980s, even inspired a movie, Passengers of a Nightmare, starring Federico Luppi. After serving his sentence, Sergio Schoklender became a proxy for the Mothers, under Bonafini’s protective wing. The relationship was abruptly cut off when the head of Madres saddled all the charges of embezzlement in the construction of houses to her ex-appointed parent. Bonafini then considered himself a victim.

