The head of Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, Hebe de Bonafini, again criticized the president this Friday Alberto Fernandez, now because of the efforts he promoted with businessmen, trade unionists and referents in the field to moderate inflationary expectations and warned that a worker “It should charge, at least, 100,000 pesos.”

“He said yes to all of them. We are not going to collect deductions, the workers will not have a ceiling. But we cannot eat with what we earn,” warned Bonafini.

The referent of Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo thus questioned the negotiations initiated by the members of the economic Cabinet of the national government to coordinate the march of salary increases and price increases.

The intention of the Government is that salaries end the year with an advance higher than 29% of inflation that was projected in the Budget. However, Bonafini expressed doubts about that goal.

“May the President explain to me how he can have a million friends. He cannot. He cannot say yes to all of them. If he tells the workers that there is not going to be a ceiling for them (to demand increases) from where will he go? take out the money to pay them because he told the others that there will be no withholdings, that they will not charge this and the other, gave the rich a lot of soybeans, “he said.

And to complete it, he compared: “When you see what the judges earn you are ashamed that they earn 800 thousand pesos or 700 thousand pesos and a worker 25, 30, 35, is miserable. A worker with a family of four would have to earn, at least, 100,000 pesos“.

The social reference also pointed against official programs to control prices. “I don’t know how many businesses closed, but the large supermarkets are not closing. I didn’t hear that any large supermarkets have closed,” he said.

“The comrades are going to see the prices. They invented that name of Citizen prices, because since they are not discounted or cheap or anything, they had to be careful. They must have a special type, a Durán Barba of prices who invents names so that do not fall so heavy, “he insisted in statements to AM530.