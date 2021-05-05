Hebe de Bonafini got into the discussion for face-to-face classes with strong criticism of the Supreme Court and President Alberto Fernández, after the ruling that endorsed the autonomy of the City to keep schools open, despite restrictions due to the coronavirus.

“(President) He only realized now that they are rubbish (the judges). It is seen that (what happened) in the dictatorship he did not realize anything, “he said in dialogue with AM 750. And he added, in reference to the judges:” From a donkey only kicks, what else are you going to expect “.

The head of Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo reported that the magistrates rejected habeas corpus for the disappeared and again denounced the “complicity” of the Justice during the military dictatorship. “It is seen that the President does not know this“he added.

In addition, he described as “sad” the words of the Head of State on “the decrepitude of the Law converted into sentences”, after the decision of the Highest Court.

“Who does not like that there is justice. Justice belongs to the people, it is nothing new,” he added in relation to the head of state’s statements.

After the judicial setback, in an act in the party of Ezeiza, the president warned that he will “continue to take care of the health of Argentines even if they write many sheets in sentences.”

News in development.

